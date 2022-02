SMYRNA – Campbell went on a 17-2 run in the second quarter and never looked back to beat West Forsyth 56-42 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs on Friday. The victory, the Lady Spartans' fourth in a row and fifth in the last six games, moved them into the state quarterfinals where they will host Cherokee either Tuesday or Wednesday.

SMYRNA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO