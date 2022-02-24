ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD arrests suspect linked to several bank robberies

By Anna Padilla
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police detectives have arrested the man who they believe to be linked to five robberies , including one that occurred on Wednesday. APD arrested 39-year-old Jason Smeltzer and charged him for his role in five recent bank robberies.

He is believed to be the same man behind three other bank robberies around town since January 20 – two at the First Financial Credit Union on San Mateo and Menaul and one at the Bank of the West near San Mateo and Montgomery. Officials say he is being booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

#Bank Robberies#Apd#Robber#Albuquerque Police
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

