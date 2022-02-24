Wednesday’s Scores

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six rebounds and No. 23 Saint Mary’s beat No. 1 Gonzaga 67-57 on Saturday night to prevent the Bulldogs from completing another undefeated run in the West Coast Conference. The top six teams in the AP poll all...
IUPUI Jaguars (3-25, 1-16 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 12-7 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Jamal Cain scored 20 points in Oakland’s 65-57 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings. The Golden Grizzlies have gone 9-3 in home games. Oakland is sixth in the...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — This time around, Texas senior Timmy Allen played more like himself against West Virginia. Allen scored 15 of his season-high 26 points over the final 10 minutes, and the 20th-ranked Longhorns beat the Mountaineers 82-81 on Saturday. Allen also grabbed 10 rebounds. He went 7...
Shane Lowry said the worst break he has experienced in golf cost him the Honda Classic title on Sunday. Lowry was tied for the lead at 9-under par when he reached the 18th tee box. Up ahead, Sepp Straka had just blasted a 334-yard drive on the par-5 finishing hole.
Comments / 0