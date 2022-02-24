Central Wisconsin Storm rolls past Northland Pines in WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Central Wisconsin Storm moved into the sectional finals with an 8-1 rout of Northland Pines in a WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal Wednesday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

The Storm (20-3) will host Hayward (15-9) in a sectional final Friday at 7 p.m. at Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

Central Wisconsin will be looking for its 14th state tournament appearance in the last 15 years.

Hannah Baumann had a hat trick and two assists, and Samantha Federici added two goals and three assists for the Storm.

Tristan Wicklund, Maci DePuydt and Malia Baergi added goals for the Storm.

Storm 8, Eagles 1

Northland Pines 1 0 0 – 1

Central Wisconsin 2 3 3 – 8

First period:

1. CW, Samantha Federici (Hannah Baumann, Michaela Gerum), 4:26; 2. CW, Baumann (Gabrielle de Vair, Federici), 10:02; 3. NP, Iris Nordine (Mallory Schmidt, Madison Stebbeds), pp., 10:59.

Second period: 4. CW, Baumann (Federici, Claire Calmes), pp., 1:11; 5. CW, Federici (Baumann), 4:32; 6. CW, Tristan Wicklund (Baumann, Dru Sabatke), pp., 9:43.

Third period: 7. CW, Maci DePuydt (Gabi Heuser, Logan Crawford), 1:49; 8. CW, Baumann (Federici), 2:36; 9. CW, Malia Baergi (Wicklund, Sabatke), 15:02.

Saves: NP, Ashlynn Boxrucker 33; CW, Claire Calmes 17, Chloe Lemke 4.

Records: Northland Pines 10-8; Central Wisconsin 20-3.