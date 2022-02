With an enviable head of hair, Matthew McConaughey is one of the top leading men in all the entertainment industry. Matthew McConaughey has a long list of accolades and accomplishments and his Hollywood star is still rising. What some may not remember about the “Dazed and Confused” actor is that at one point — he was going bald. Yes, a man known for his stunning good looks, had rapidly thinning hair a couple of decades ago. Somehow, he was able to reverse course and field one of the finest heads of hair on the planet. Now, every balding man in the world, including yours truly, is dying to discover his secret. Does Matthew McConaughey have the secret formula for hair re-growth? If so, will he share it with the rest of the world and end the agony of balding men across the world?

