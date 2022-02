He goes by the nickname of PrimeTime and he’s one of the most closely watched fighters among today’s top crop of young guns. With an undefeated 16-0 record, the 25 year old Brooklyn native is now in position to move on to big things. In fact, he was supposed to fight for the WBA lightweight title tonight at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, but his opponent, Roger Gutierrez , came down with Covid. Therefore, the widely unknown – but undefeated – Dominican Republic native Hector Luis Garcia, 14-0, stepped in and grasped the opportunity of a lifetime, thus making tonight’s 12 round lightweight affair a title eliminator.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO