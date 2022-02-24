ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USC wins fourth straight

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDgQB_0eNVKWYn00

COLUMBIA (AP) – Jermaine Couisnard scored 22 points, Keyshawn Bryant added 14 and South Carolina beat Mississippi State 66-56 on Wednesday night for its fourth win in a row.

Couisnard, who was coming off a career-high 33-point performance in a 77-75 win over LSU on Saturday, has scored 20-plus in back-to-back game for the first time in his career. Couisnard, a junior, was 6 of 15 from the field against Mississippi State and he made all eight of his free throws.

South Carolina never trailed and led by double figures the entire second half. Mississippi State pulled within 10 points with 14:24 left after a 7-0 run, but South Carolina scored 11 of the next 13 – with seven points from Couisnard.

James Reese V had nine points for South Carolina (17-10, 8-7 SEC), which has a winning record in conference play for the first time this season.

Tolu Smith scored 21 points and Iverson Molinar added 11 for Mississippi State (16-12, 7-8), which missed all 14 3-point attempts.

Mississippi State was held to 31% shooting in the first half, going 0 of 7 from 3-point range, and trailed 35-23 after Devin Carter dunked it at the buzzer for South Carolina. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 24-13 in the half.

South Carolina plays at No. 24 Alabama on Saturday. Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

KEY STATS
> The Gamecocks’ perimeter defense stifled the Bulldogs. Mississippi State failed to make a 3-point shot in 14 attempts from deep.
> Carolina outrebounded the Bulldogs 38-29, including a six-rebound advantage on the defensive glass.
> The Gamecocks never trailed Wednesday night, leading for nearly 39 minutes of game time.

NOTABLES
> It’s the first time Carolina has won four consecutive SEC games since 2018-19 when it started 4-0 in conference play.
> Jermaine Couisnard scored 22 points, marking the first time he has scored 20 or more in consecutive games in his career.
> Couisnard has averaged 27.5 points per game over the last two games. He is also 18-for-33 (54.5 percent) from the field over the past two outings.
> Keyshawn Bryant added 14 points for the Gamecocks. He has now scored 10 or more in four of the last five games for Carolina.
> The Gamecocks are 7-1 this season when Keyshawn scores in double figures. The only loss came at the hands of Kentcuky.
> Brandon Martin led the team in rebounds with seven. It was his season-high in boards in SEC play.
> Ta’Quan Woodley scored six points and added four rebounds. He also blocked a career-high three shots.

UP NEXT
> South Carolina travels west to face No. 24/25 Alabama (17-10, 7-7 SEC) in another pivotal SEC clash with a team even in the standings. The Crimson Tide are 12-2 at home this season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
College Basketball
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Columbia, SC
Basketball
City
Columbia, SC
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Tigers conclude Clemson Classic with day of firsts

McKenzie Clark, Aby Vieira and Maddie Moore each recorded firsts of their careers on the final day of the Clemson Classic that included first career homers, first career grand slam and first career inside the park home run, to propel the Tigers to a perfect 4-0 weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Ap#Lsu#Sec#Gamecocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WSPA 7News

Mack scores 26 points to lead Wofford past Mercer 74-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – Junior B.J. Mack and sophomore Max Klesmit combined for over 40 points for the second consecutive game on Saturday night, as the Terriers erupted for a massive 22-4 run to open the second half and gain control of the lead to down Mercer (15-16, 8-10 SoCon) on Senior Night, 74-67, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Mauldin boys & girls fall in 5A Upper State final; High Point loses to Denmark-Olar in 1A Girls; Spartanburg Day wins 2A SCISA state title

Greenville – Mauldin’s Caleb Byrd scores a game high 16 points but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks fall to Ridge View in the 5A Boys Upper State Final, 58-49. In the 5A Girls Upper State Final, Mauldin lost to top ranked Rock Hill, 75-51. It took 3 overtimes, but ultimately Denmark-Olar eliminated High Point […]
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy