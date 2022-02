SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio and Community Labs announced on Tuesday that due to a decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing, they would be closing down four sites. "In mid-January, Community Labs tested more than 6,000 people a day at its eight public testing locations. By early February, that number had dropped to about 600 people a day and last week, on February 17, fewer than 200 people a day were seeking tests at the Community Labs public testing locations," they said in a release.

