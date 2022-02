First of all, slogans used by Democrats should be drafted then approved prior to usage. Regardless of what you want slogans to mean, the Radical Right will twist your words to mean the opposite. We all who live on this planet know that you cannot totally “Defund the Police.” You are doing a disservice to the police officers who strive to do their job to the best of their ability. “Police Reform” would have been a better slogan to weed out those officers who violate their oath.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO