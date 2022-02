(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Middletown Arts Center will present SHREK The Musical, produced by The MAC Players, the organization's new adult community theater company. The group kicks off its first season in 2022 with a show full of pop-culture references and humor that will appeal to kids and adults alike. Performances will take place on March 4, 5, 6 and 12 in the MAC theater. The show is directed by Kathy Connolly with Musical Director Nicholas Jupinka and Choreographer Shannon Garahan.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO