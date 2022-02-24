ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson snaps skid without Hall

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vq35X_0eNVIy0b00

CLEMSON, S.C. — Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) tallied a career-high of 21 points off of a career-best 10-of-12 shooting from the field, as the Clemson University men’s basketball team downed Wake Forest 80-69 on Wednesday night. The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory, Brad Brownell’s 14th in 17 meetings against Wake Forest.

The Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) were carried by the backcourt trio of Chase Hunter, Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./ The Patrick School) and Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) who combined for 53 points.

Leading scorer P.J. Hall missed the game after suffering a foot injury Saturday.

Freshman Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) chipped in with 10 points and two timely and-ones to propel the Tigers in the second half. Freshman Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster Academy) joined Schieffelin in the starting lineup which marked the first time Clemson has started two freshmen since November 17,2019 against Detroit Mercy (Al-Amir Dawes and Chase Hunter).

Dawes netted 19 points and also dished out a team-high four assists. Dawes put the game away with an isolation basket with a little more than a minute left in the contest. Honor scored 13 points off an efficient 5-of-7 from the field, including two 3-pointers.

David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) led the Tigers with eight rebounds while also tallying seven points.

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The contest is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Tigers conclude Clemson Classic with day of firsts

McKenzie Clark, Aby Vieira and Maddie Moore each recorded firsts of their careers on the final day of the Clemson Classic that included first career homers, first career grand slam and first career inside the park home run, to propel the Tigers to a perfect 4-0 weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Basketball
Clemson, SC
College Basketball
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Brownell
WSPA 7News

Mack scores 26 points to lead Wofford past Mercer 74-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – Junior B.J. Mack and sophomore Max Klesmit combined for over 40 points for the second consecutive game on Saturday night, as the Terriers erupted for a massive 22-4 run to open the second half and gain control of the lead to down Mercer (15-16, 8-10 SoCon) on Senior Night, 74-67, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Westminster Academy#Ga Westlake#Wake Forest#Tigers#Acc#The Patrick School#Detroit Mercy#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Boston College
WSPA 7News

Mauldin boys & girls fall in 5A Upper State final; High Point loses to Denmark-Olar in 1A Girls; Spartanburg Day wins 2A SCISA state title

Greenville – Mauldin’s Caleb Byrd scores a game high 16 points but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks fall to Ridge View in the 5A Boys Upper State Final, 58-49. In the 5A Girls Upper State Final, Mauldin lost to top ranked Rock Hill, 75-51. It took 3 overtimes, but ultimately Denmark-Olar eliminated High Point […]
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy