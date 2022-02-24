Clemson snaps skid without Hall

CLEMSON, S.C. — Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) tallied a career-high of 21 points off of a career-best 10-of-12 shooting from the field, as the Clemson University men’s basketball team downed Wake Forest 80-69 on Wednesday night. The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory, Brad Brownell’s 14th in 17 meetings against Wake Forest.

The Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) were carried by the backcourt trio of Chase Hunter, Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./ The Patrick School) and Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) who combined for 53 points.

Leading scorer P.J. Hall missed the game after suffering a foot injury Saturday.

Freshman Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) chipped in with 10 points and two timely and-ones to propel the Tigers in the second half. Freshman Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster Academy) joined Schieffelin in the starting lineup which marked the first time Clemson has started two freshmen since November 17,2019 against Detroit Mercy (Al-Amir Dawes and Chase Hunter).

Dawes netted 19 points and also dished out a team-high four assists. Dawes put the game away with an isolation basket with a little more than a minute left in the contest. Honor scored 13 points off an efficient 5-of-7 from the field, including two 3-pointers.

David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) led the Tigers with eight rebounds while also tallying seven points.

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The contest is scheduled for 3 p.m.

