Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Boulder Hwy against the light

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Henderson police closed several lanes at the intersection of Boulder Hwy and East Lake Mead Blvd Wednesday night for a traffic incident investigation.

Police confirm a woman was crossing the road in a crosswalk but against the walk light when a vehicle hit her. Emergency responders took her to Sunrise Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained at the scene. Police say the driver did not appear to be impaired or speeding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

