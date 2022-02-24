Now you, too, can enjoy the sweet smell of Courteney Cox's success

Courteney Cox has a new line of pricey scented cleaning products, because of course she does, and she recently put an assortment of them in a box full of flowers to give to Ellen DeGeneres on her final birthday episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” because of course she did.

After two years of COVID-19, Cox explained at the time, she thought it would be nice to create some super-deluxe dish soap, counter spray and hand wash so people could take care of their homes the way they take care of their bodies. “These are beauty products for the home.”

I received a free sample set of Cox’s Homecourt brand in three of the four available fragrances — Steeped Rose, Cipres Mint and Neroli Leaf (Cox’s signature scent, Cece, was not represented) — and I will happily testify that they all smell absolutely divine and do exactly what dish soap, counter spray and hand wash are supposed to do, i.e., make things clean.

They are also quite expensive. The 16-ounce counter spray or dish soap cost $30, the 12-ounce hand soap $20. Sets of all three are available for $65, which would be the way to go, savings-wise. Though if you are willing to shell out 65 bucks for a few bottles of cleaning products, savings may not be your top priority. You also probably have the kind of home in which Homecourt’s sleek packaging would make visual sense. I would have to redo my entire kitchen.

Whether fashion, perfume or tequila, celebrities have been launching and endorsing expensive products forever because, quite frankly, the only point of associating a product with a celebrity is to give it instant luxury status.

How do you think the whole influencer culture started? Who doesn’t want the same perfume/makeup/moisturizer as some rich and famously beautiful person?

Sometimes, those products are available in Target; most often, they are in stores with a more A-list price point. We all understand that if we want to smell like a famous person (or have our sinks smell like they belong to a famous person), we will have to pay famous-person prices.

Oprah and Gwyneth have made an industry out of anointing certain high-priced items as must-haves. In this aspirational world, where brownies cost $25 and aromatic diffusers $125 (oils not included), Cox’s $30 counter spray is not at all out of line. It is also almost alone in a wide-open market. Home fragrance is a booming industry, but most lines restrict themselves to candles, diffusers and other noncleaning room fresheners.

So Cox seems well positioned to become the queen of pricey perfumed clean. Indeed, Homecourt.co sold out of its products in a matter of weeks.

I am part of Homecourt’s target demographic, albeit on the low end, income-wise.

Which may be why I can’t get past the price. As much as I loved the various fragrances, it’s difficult not to think of $30 dish soap as literally money down the drain.

On the other hand, compared with the crypto shilling Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon and Larry David have done recently, it’s impossible not to respect Cox for producing something that provides an immediate benefit and actually, you know, exists. Those dishes are clean, and for a minute or two, my kitchen smells as if it belongs to a rich person. As if Jennifer Aniston might drop by at any minute and lean her well-moisturized elbows on the top of my sparkling, fragrant countertops.

Which is not, I suppose, a bad feeling to have in between unloading the dishwasher, picking up the paper towel the puppy has shredded and hitting a deadline.