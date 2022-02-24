ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Now you, too, can enjoy the sweet smell of Courteney Cox's success

By By Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfWbv_0eNVIUiv00

Courteney Cox has a new line of pricey scented cleaning products, because of course she does, and she recently put an assortment of them in a box full of flowers to give to Ellen DeGeneres on her final birthday episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” because of course she did.

After two years of COVID-19, Cox explained at the time, she thought it would be nice to create some super-deluxe dish soap, counter spray and hand wash so people could take care of their homes the way they take care of their bodies. “These are beauty products for the home.”

I received a free sample set of Cox’s Homecourt brand in three of the four available fragrances — Steeped Rose, Cipres Mint and Neroli Leaf (Cox’s signature scent, Cece, was not represented) — and I will happily testify that they all smell absolutely divine and do exactly what dish soap, counter spray and hand wash are supposed to do, i.e., make things clean.

They are also quite expensive. The 16-ounce counter spray or dish soap cost $30, the 12-ounce hand soap $20. Sets of all three are available for $65, which would be the way to go, savings-wise. Though if you are willing to shell out 65 bucks for a few bottles of cleaning products, savings may not be your top priority. You also probably have the kind of home in which Homecourt’s sleek packaging would make visual sense. I would have to redo my entire kitchen.

Whether fashion, perfume or tequila, celebrities have been launching and endorsing expensive products forever because, quite frankly, the only point of associating a product with a celebrity is to give it instant luxury status.

How do you think the whole influencer culture started? Who doesn’t want the same perfume/makeup/moisturizer as some rich and famously beautiful person?

Sometimes, those products are available in Target; most often, they are in stores with a more A-list price point. We all understand that if we want to smell like a famous person (or have our sinks smell like they belong to a famous person), we will have to pay famous-person prices.

Oprah and Gwyneth have made an industry out of anointing certain high-priced items as must-haves. In this aspirational world, where brownies cost $25 and aromatic diffusers $125 (oils not included), Cox’s $30 counter spray is not at all out of line. It is also almost alone in a wide-open market. Home fragrance is a booming industry, but most lines restrict themselves to candles, diffusers and other noncleaning room fresheners.

So Cox seems well positioned to become the queen of pricey perfumed clean. Indeed, Homecourt.co sold out of its products in a matter of weeks.

I am part of Homecourt’s target demographic, albeit on the low end, income-wise.

Which may be why I can’t get past the price. As much as I loved the various fragrances, it’s difficult not to think of $30 dish soap as literally money down the drain.

On the other hand, compared with the crypto shilling Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon and Larry David have done recently, it’s impossible not to respect Cox for producing something that provides an immediate benefit and actually, you know, exists. Those dishes are clean, and for a minute or two, my kitchen smells as if it belongs to a rich person. As if Jennifer Aniston might drop by at any minute and lean her well-moisturized elbows on the top of my sparkling, fragrant countertops.

Which is not, I suppose, a bad feeling to have in between unloading the dishwasher, picking up the paper towel the puppy has shredded and hitting a deadline.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Oprah
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smells#Homecourt#Target
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain displays endless legs in tiny feathered dress – fans go wild!

Shania Twain has served up yet another stunning look on Instagram. The 56-year-old country singer completely defied her years in her latest age-defying post, in which she rocked a tiny feathered dress and statement cowboy boots. WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about rarely-seen son Eja. The snapshot was captured while...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Kankakee Daily Journal

It's only too late if you don't start now

I love to knit. That is not to say I am a fast knitter or even that good at it. Mostly, I make things that turn out marginally, then I tear them up and start over on something else. But here’s the funny thing: It’s not the finished product I...
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
420
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy