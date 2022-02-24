TKO: Lindenwood stepping up
TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" is giving Lindenwood University a big thumbs up with their announcement on Wednesday that they are moving up to Division I in NCAA athletics. Lindenwood will play in the Ohio Valley Conference starting in the 2022-23 season. They will join such schools as SEMO and SIU-Edwardsville in that conference, giving the Lions new regional rivals.
