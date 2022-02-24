ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

TKO: Lindenwood stepping up

By Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtSl0_0eNVITqC00

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is giving Lindenwood University a big thumbs up with their announcement on Wednesday that they are moving up to Division I in NCAA athletics. Lindenwood will play in the Ohio Valley Conference starting in the 2022-23 season. They will join such schools as SEMO and SIU-Edwardsville in that conference, giving the Lions new regional rivals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Lafayette Wrestling completes historic year

LAFAYETTE – Since eighth grade, Lafayette senior Tommy Hagan wanted one thing. “To be a state champion,” Hagan said. The Lancers last state wrestling champion was back in 2004, when then junior Brian Sanguinet won in the 130-pound class. Now a coach, Sanguinet hoped Hagan would take his place below his own name on the […]
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX 2

TKO: The short baseball labor talks

While baseball continues to fight over revenue, the big issue of pace of play isn’t even being discussed. On Thursday the players and owners had a meeting, but it only lasted 15 minutes. TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” thinks it’s funny that now the owners want to speed things up when it comes to the lockout.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lindenwood University#Tko#Ohio Valley Conference#Combat#Division I#Semo#Lions
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
FOX 2

NB Hwy 61 in Wentzville is shut down due to accidents and slide-offs

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Northbound Highway 61 is shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Highway A. The Wentzville Police Department said in a Facebook post they are “working several accidents and slide offs due to the icy road conditions.” Police also posted a photo of a patrol vehicle that was hit Thursday morning by […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
FOX 2

MoDOT truck fishtails on icy eastbound 64 at Lindbergh

ST. LOUIS – As FOX 2 meteorologist Jaime Travers was traveling in the Woods Basement System Storm Runner early Thursday morning, a MoDOT truck fishtailed. Travers was on eastbound 64 at Lindbergh when the MoDOT truck fishtailed from the left lane into a neighboring lane. Travers was a far enough way behind the truck and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Crash causes multiple lanes of EB I-64 past Hampton to close

ST. LOUIS – A crash has caused multiple lanes of I-64 eastbound to close past Hampton Avenue. MoDOT estimates the crash will be cleared by 8:06 a.m. Thursday. The mix of winter weather and cold temperatures has made it dangerous in that spot. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this spot […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
FOX 2

Mardi Gras Mayor’s Ball returns for its 20th anniversary

ST. LOUIS – The Mayor’s Ball is back, and it’s celebrating its 20th anniversary at Union Station. The Mayor’s Ball for Mardi Gras has grown so much they needed to get a new location. This year it’s going to be at The Midway at the St. Louis Union Station.  Imagine all the beautiful selfies that can […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy