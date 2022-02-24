BASEBALL: Bulldogs determined to shine in highly-anticipated return to the diamond

Fifteen minutes into my first face-to-face conversation with Trey Phills ’19 in three years, we started talking about a washing machine in Denmark. I met Phills as a first year covering Yale’s men’s basketball team for the News. During that 2018–19 season, he was a starter whose relentless perimeter defense and soft-spoken senior leadership helped guide the Elis to an Ivy League championship and a March Madness berth. In the three years since, Phills has come to juggle three unique careers — a professional basketball player, a TikTok creator and the co-founder of an athletic facility reservation startup called Gymble. He played a stint in the NBA Summer League and signed a contract that took him to the Denmark BasketLigaen last fall as his TikTok audience, of more than 800,000 followers now, grew.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO