‘Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower’ Major Year 2 Expansion Update Out Now

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith today’s update, Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower begins the first Season featuring daily quests, gauntlets, and weekly trials. Perchang also teases more coming this year including multiplayer, more...

toucharcade.com

#Quests#Warhammer Quest#Video Game#Silver Tower#Chaos#The App Store#Ios
