‘Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower’ Major Year 2 Expansion Update Out Now

In a lengthy stream detailing a suite of improvements coming to Cyberpunk 2077, developer CD Projekt Red announced that the game’s current-gen update is available today. With the arrival of the game’s 1.5 patch, players on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S can finally use all of their hardware’s power. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Cyberpunk 2077 will get two fidelity options: Performance and ray tracing. Performance lets the game run at 60 frames per second (fps) “with small and rare frame drops.” while the ray tracing option enhances local shadows but limits the frame rate to 30 fps. Regardless of which option players choose, the game will be run at 4K, as long as it’s being displayed on a compatible TV.
Comments / 0