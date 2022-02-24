ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale alumna becomes youngest female unicorn CEO

By Natalie Makableh
Yale Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril Koh ’16 is the CEO and co-founder of Spring Health, a health startup with a valuation of more than $2 billion. At 29, she is the youngest female leader of a multibillion-dollar startup. As an undergraduate at Yale, Koh witnessed her roommate suffer from an eating disorder....

yaledailynews.com

