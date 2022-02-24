Yale alumna becomes youngest female unicorn CEO

On Monday, the Yale Law School became the first and only law school in the country to make a law degree tuition-free for students with the greatest financial need. The Hurst Horizon Scholarship Program erases tuition for law students whose family income is below the federal poverty guidelines and with assets below $150,000, and awards them the entire cost of tuition and other fees. The scholarship is set to launch in the fall of 2022, and it will be available for all students who are enrolled in the school at that time — including current first and second year law students — and all students who meet the criteria onwards. The Law School estimates that approximately 45 to 50 law students will be eligible for the program when it launches. Several students expressed excitement over the policy, but stressed that additional changes are necessary to improve equity in the legal profession.

