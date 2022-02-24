ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

watchstadium.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: The Hokies won their 7th game in...

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mistake-prone NC State basketball falls at home to Boston College, 69-61

A 20-5 run by Boston College in the second half sparked the Eagles to a 69-61 win over NC State basketball Wednesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh. When NC State senior forward Jericole Hellems made a corner three-pointer with 14:51 to go, the Wolfpack led 39-37. Over the next eight minutes, NC State would make just 2 of 6 shots and more notably have five turnovers as it fell behind 57-44.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSVN-TV

Florida State women defeat No. 22 Georgia Tech in overtime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Florida State defeated No. 22 Georgia Tech 65-63 on Thursday night. Jones shot 8 of 19 and grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double this season. Sarah Bejedi added 10 points including a 3-pointer in overtime for the Seminoles (15-12, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended a five-game losing streak to Georgia Tech.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Tech Men#Hokies
CBS Sports

How to watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Louisville 12-15; Wake Forest 21-9 The Wake Forest Demon Deacons haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since March 1 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Wake Forest and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Should Penn State target three corners in the Class of 2023?

It’s the time of year when all eyes are focused on recruiting in the Penn State fan ecosystem. Who is coming for an official visit? Which players are favoring the Nittany Lions? Questions like these dominate the conversation between active football periods for most fans, especially for members of Blue White Illustrated. The cornerback position is one area of the Penn State roster that has flown a bit under the radar. But spurred on by the news that redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley is moving to safety, some fans are beginning to notice how thin the Nittany Lions are at corner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks odds & best bet

Oregon probably saved its season last month when it went to SoCal and came away with back-to-back wins over ranked UCLA and USC teams. Now the Ducks have a chance to do so again at home, having beaten UCLA in its last game. These wins might be surprising but only because the Ducks have been inconsistent this season. This is a talented group and coach Dana Altman seems to always have them improving over the course of the season.
EUGENE, OR
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs #7 Duke

Matchup: Syracuse (15-13, 9-8) vs #7 Duke (24-4, 14-3) Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 26th. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 25.5% chance to win. Series History: Duke leads the all-time series 12-6 and has won the last four meetings. That includes last...
SYRACUSE, NY
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
247Sports

UNC vs. N.C. State Preview

ESPN (Anish Shroff, Paul Biancardi) "They're very dynamic on the offensive end, they can score points. They've got guys that can have big nights, they can have huge nights.”- UNC head coach Hubert Davis on N.C. State. “I think he's doing a better job and he still needs to...
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC basketball tournament seedings as of today

We’re quickly approaching the end of college basketball’s regular season which means conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament are just around the corner. In what has been an epic turnaround for Notre Dame under Mike Brey, the Fighting Irish are within shouting distance of winning an ACC regular season title. Now that would likely requiring winning their final three contests of the regular season (vs. Georgia Tech, at Florida State, vs. Pitt) and would mean Duke has to lose one of their remaining three as well, all of which the Blue Devils will likely be heavy favorites in (at Syracuse, at Pitt, vs. North Carolina).
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy