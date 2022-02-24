Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

We’re quickly approaching the end of college basketball’s regular season which means conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament are just around the corner. In what has been an epic turnaround for Notre Dame under Mike Brey, the Fighting Irish are within shouting distance of winning an ACC regular season title. Now that would likely requiring winning their final three contests of the regular season (vs. Georgia Tech, at Florida State, vs. Pitt) and would mean Duke has to lose one of their remaining three as well, all of which the Blue Devils will likely be heavy favorites in (at Syracuse, at Pitt, vs. North Carolina).

