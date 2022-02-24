Yale researchers map gene regulation in tissue using novel sequencing technology

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine are investigating how immune responses differ in patients with severe COVID-19 side effects. In an interdisciplinary undertaking, over 40 researchers from five laboratories at the Yale School of Medicine collaborated to investigate how immune responses among patients with severe COVID-19 that progressively worsens differ from those of patients who improve. The researchers studied the blood cells of these patients and discovered that, in progressive patients, there is a dyssynchrony in the immune response between the two major parts of the immune system, as well as an increase in type I interferon signatures, proteins that activate an immune response. To do this, these researchers turned to the novel technology of multi-omics.

