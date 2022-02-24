ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale researchers map gene regulation in tissue using novel sequencing technology

By Valentina Simon
Yale Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers from Yale and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden developed novel technology that is the first to map genome-wide gene regulation in tissue. Every cell in the human body has the same genome, or book of genetic information, but the heart and brain read different chapters of this...

The Press

Researchers Map Out Enormous Human Family Tree

FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A massive genetic family tree traces the ancestry of all people today. The researchers who created it said it shows how individuals worldwide are related to one another and reveals key events in human evolution, including the migration out of Africa. "Essentially, we...
SCIENCE
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers investigate immune response in severe COVID-19 cases

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine are investigating how immune responses differ in patients with severe COVID-19 side effects. In an interdisciplinary undertaking, over 40 researchers from five laboratories at the Yale School of Medicine collaborated to investigate how immune responses among patients with severe COVID-19 that progressively worsens differ from those of patients who improve. The researchers studied the blood cells of these patients and discovered that, in progressive patients, there is a dyssynchrony in the immune response between the two major parts of the immune system, as well as an increase in type I interferon signatures, proteins that activate an immune response. To do this, these researchers turned to the novel technology of multi-omics.
CANCER
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers develop model system for the study of Alzheimer’s

Yale researchers recently confirmed the role of microglial cells, a specific type of cell within the nervous system, in maintaining the health of the human brain. In a paper published on Jan. 20, Yale researchers within the department of genetics at the Yale School of Medicine, or YSM, discuss the role of microglial cells in removing amyloid plaques that can potentially cause inflammation in the brain and are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Bilal Cakir, a postdoctoral associate in the department of genetics at YSM, and Yoshiaki Tanaka, a former postdoctoral associate at Yale and current professor at the University of Montreal, are the co-first authors of the study. In-Hyun Park, associate professor of genetics at YSM, is the principal investigator.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yale University
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bill Yates: Fetal tissue research is invaluable to medicine

As vice chancellor for research protections at the University of Pittsburgh, I lead the team responsible for ensuring that our researchers comply with the substantial federal and state regulations surrounding fetal tissue research. This includes ensuring that the very option of donating fetal tissue for research is not discussed until a medical procedure has been confirmed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Phys.org

Compressing gene libraries to expand accessibility, research opportunities

In image compression, a large file that could be cumbersome to store or share loses a small amount of visual information. This "lossiness" largely preserves the image while vastly reducing its file size—and serves as the inspiration for a new research direction in genomics, according to Justin Pritchard, assistant professor of biomedical engineering.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
General Motors
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
Yale Daily News

Yale looks to India and South Asia as global research expands

As international academic initiatives arise and expand at Yale, researchers at the University — especially in economics — have been looking to South Asia, and India in particular, as a source of study and collaboration. Yale’s global strategy currently encourages expansion into South Asia, especially India. Since the...
COLLEGES
biospace.com

Chameleon's Cloaking Technology Makes Multi-Dose Gene Therapy a Reality

“Here at Chameleon Biosciences, we’re science-driven and patient-focused,” imparted Genine Winslow, the gene therapy company’s founder, CEO and board president. “Instead of relying on an empty claim, we truly walk the walk. We’ve made it our mission to look at gene therapy from the family’s perspective.”
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers discover a way to control cells in charge of tissue regeneration

Tissue stem cells renew tissues by producing daughter cells that either remain as stem cells or differentiate into specialized cells, such as intestinal or skin cells. Certain stem cells seal the fate of their daughter cells already at the time of division. Researchers at the University of Helsinki have discovered how stem cells control the function of their daughter cells in cell division.
SCIENCE
Yale Daily News

Yale experts make strides in Multiple Sclerosis research

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine have found that B-cell depleting drugs can help reduce symptoms of inflammation in patients with multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune neurodegenerative condition in which a patient’s overactive immune system attacks their nerves, causing neurologic dysfunction. Professor of neurology and immunobiology David Hafler, assistant professor of neurology Erin Longbrake, assistant professor of neurology Tomokazu Sumida and professor of rheumatology, pathology and epidemiology Richard Bucala ’79 have paved the way in MS research. Their work has focused on potential treatments for this debilitating inflammatory disease.
SCIENCE
Yale Daily News

Yale alumna becomes youngest female unicorn CEO

April Koh ’16 is the CEO and co-founder of Spring Health, a health startup with a valuation of more than $2 billion. At 29, she is the youngest female leader of a multibillion-dollar startup. As an undergraduate at Yale, Koh witnessed her roommate suffer from an eating disorder. Her...
BUSINESS
SFGate

A woman is cured of HIV using a novel treatment

A woman of mixed race appears to be the third person ever to be cured of HIV, using a new transplant method involving umbilical cord blood that opens up the possibility of curing more people of diverse racial backgrounds than was previously possible, scientists announced on Tuesday. Cord blood is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yale Daily News

The Yalie Ep 8: Mishaps Occur as Yale Enacts Isolate-in-Place Policy

Staff Reporter & Contributing Reporter & Contributing Reporter. In episode 8 of the Yalie, Georgiana Grinstaff and Nick Vilay discuss with YDN Reporter Lucy Hodgman about the reality behind students’ experiences with isolation housing at Yale. Produced by Georgiana Grinstaff, Nick Vilay, and Carter Dewees.
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Tail hair technology uses real-time DNA sequencing to determine age of cattle

A way to determine the age of cattle by analyzing their tail hair has been described as a "game changer" for Australia's lucrative northern cattle industry. University of Queensland researchers have developed the method that uses an existing real-time sequencing device to read the age of the animal from DNA extracted from the tail hair.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Animal studies for the evaluation of in situ tissue-engineered vascular grafts - a systematic review, evidence map, and meta-analysis

Vascular in situ tissue engineering (TE) is an approach that uses bioresorbable grafts to induce endogenous regeneration of damaged blood vessels. The evaluation of newly developed in situ TE vascular grafts heavily relies on animal experiments. However, no standard for in vivo models or study design has been defined, hampering inter-study comparisons and translational efficiency. To provide input for formulating such standard, the goal of this study was to map all animal experiments for vascular in situ TE using off-the-shelf available, resorbable synthetic vascular grafts. A literature search (PubMed, Embase) yielded 15,896 studies, of which 182 studies met the inclusion criteria (n"‰="‰5,101 animals). The reports displayed a wide variety of study designs, animal models, and biomaterials. Meta-analysis on graft patency with subgroup analysis for species, age, sex, implantation site, and follow-up time demonstrated model-specific variations. This study identifies possibilities for improved design and reporting of animal experiments to increase translational value.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Tiny COVID-19 Gene Sequence Raises Valid Question or “Quirky Observation?”

An international team of researchers led by the University of Oregon conducted a BLAST search comparing the genome of SARS-CoV-2 with genome sequences within databases of other genomes. They identified a 19-nucleotide-long RNA sequence found in the virus’s furin cleavage site that matched a 19-nucleotide sequence in a genetic segment owned by Moderna. Moderna filed a patent for a 3,300-segment nucleotide sequence in February 2016 as part of its cancer research division. The research was published in Frontiers in Virology.
CANCER
Yale Daily News

Yale and National Brain Tumor Society launch DNA Damage Response consortium

Through a new partnership between Yale and the National Brain Tumor Society, researchers will explore DNA damage response mechanisms as a potential means of treating patients with brain tumors. The University and the society officially announced the initiative — called the DNA Damage Response Consortium — on Tuesday. NBTS is...
NEW HAVEN, CT

