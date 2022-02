At one point, Major League Soccer was happy to get any big-name player into the league to help sell jerseys and tickets and while some have been hits, there has been a fair share of flops too. For every David Beckham or Robbie Keane, there's a Steven Gerrard or Jermaine Defoe. But Neymar brought the retirement league tag front and center again by saying that he wants to finish his career in MLS.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO