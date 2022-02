This could be a long car journey home for someone. Jason Holmes, from Cheddar, Somerset, and Shauna David, from Bridgend, are regulars at this fixture. Even Jason admits the Principality Stadium usually tops Twickenham for atmosphere, but he is confident England can get the job done on home territory as they have in every Six Nations meeting between these two in England, bar two.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO