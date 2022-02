PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new way to get big, bright eyes without surgery or injections. It’s the first FDA-approved eyedrops to give your eyes a lift. “It literally is one drop in each eye,” Lisa Winig said. For special occasions, Winig has a new secret weapon. “It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3,” she said. And just like that, she has wider, brighter eyes. “Both of my eyes have droop. One droops more and so I do it in both and it definitely opens them both up,” Winig said. The new FDA-approved eye drops are called Upneeq, billed as the first noninvasive prescription fix for droopy...

