Cheboygan County, MI

Cheboygan Main Street: Serving and building communities together

By Mandy Martin
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

At Habitat we are known for building and repairing homes, communities and hope. We truly believe that every single one of us deserves the right to decent housing. The reality that our community is faced with is that some community members continue to live in housing that is in disrepair, housing that isn’t safe, housing that is not affordable and housing that is approaching a condemnable state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCjHf_0eNVGUMp00

We live in a community where almost half of our friends, neighbors and colleagues are just one crisis away from a financial disaster, exploding their everyday lives. When someone is worried about whether or not they can afford groceries or pay a utility, things like maintaining their home fall to the back burner. If they can’t get out of this cycle, it only amplifies the other issues they are faced with.

At a recent city council meeting, the subject of blight came up and has been a topic floating around our community for some time. The part of the conversation we are missing is that programs are available to help those needing assistance with home repairs, exterior clean up, or other home maintenance items. Sometimes people just need a hand up to get back on track.

Some nonprofit organizations that have repair programs that could help are:

Cheboygan County Habitat: Has a Home Repair Program for low-income owner occupied homes in Cheboygan County. Owner occupied households needing minor exterior repairs, weatherization repairs, or critical home repairs can apply to the program. For more information, visit habitatcheboygan.org or call 231-597-4663.

NEMCSA: Has a weatherization program. The Weatherization Assistance Program is free to low-income homeowners and renters. Services provided reduce energy use and lower utility bills. For more information, visit nemcsa.org or call 989-358-4700.

USDA Rural Development: Has a repair loan and grant program for low-income owner occupied households. This program provides loans to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes or grants to elderly very-low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards. For more information, visit bit.ly/3h9ymPg. Information and pre-applications are available at the Habitat office as well.

Other programs: MDHHS has State Emergency Relief dollars that owner occupied households could apply for to assist with furnace repairs and health and safety concerns. MSHDA has a Property Improvement Program to assist with home repairs. Cheboygan County has a Home Improvement Loan Program for emergent repairs too.

Our nonprofit community is always searching for more programs that may be available to our local community. By serving and building communities together, we can in turn build a much stronger community. If you know someone in need of help, please reach out and share this article or provide their information to Habitat and we can reach out to see if we can help. We strive to be a helping hand for those struggling with home repair needs.

— Mandy Martin currently serves as the executive director with Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity and chairs the Cheboygan Human Services Coordinating Body. Mandy is an advocate for affordable housing and is always willing to help guide any Cheboygan County household in the right direction when it comes to housing assistance. You can reach out directly to Mandy at mandy@habitatcheboygan.org.

CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

