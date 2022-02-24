ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong bourse operator's annual net profit rises 9%

By Reuters
 2 days ago
HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange operator's 2021 net profit rose 9% but missed expectations, as China's regulatory crackdowns resulted in fewer listings and struggling markets hurt its investment income.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing reported on Thursday a full-year net profit of HK$12.5 billion ($1.60 billion), up from 2020's HK$11.51 billion, but smaller than the HK$13.1 billion average of 27 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 7.8077 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Alun John and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

