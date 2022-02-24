ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Decision Could Defang EPA, Threaten Air & Water

By Guest Contributor
CleanTechnica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you care about having clean water and air, then pay close attention to the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearing on West Virginia v. EPA later this month. What is at stake is nothing less than the nitty gritty work of turning sweeping laws passed by Congress into enforceable policies and regulations....

cleantechnica.com

thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court declines to consider case challenging Maine's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up a challenge to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The lawsuit, filed in August by the Florida-based Liberty Council on behalf of more than 2,000 Maine health care workers, alleges that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is violating federal law by requiring vaccinations for health care workers without allowing a religious exemption for those who object.
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
Fox News

49 Republicans pledge to shut down government over federal vaccine mandates

Forty-nine Republicans signed a letter pledging to shut down the government over federal vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital first broke the news of the letter floating around Republican Hill offices last month. It was formally sent to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday.
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Teed Up a Direct Assault on Civil Rights Law

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will decide whether civil rights laws violate the First Amendment when they “compel an artist to speak or stay silent.” By doing so, the court formally commenced its long-delayed project of dismantling non-discrimination laws that protect LGBTQ people. But it is not at all clear that the court will stop at LGBTQ protections. Rather, the justices have indicated that they may take a wrecking ball to the edifice of civil rights law, dismantling the constitutional foundations of non-discrimination in public accommodations.
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
CNET

House passes bill to jumpstart US chip manufacturing

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to ramp up chip manufacturing in the US and ease supply chain woes. All that's left is for Congress to reconcile it with a similar bill passed by the Senate last year to get legislation to the White House. The COMPETES Act...
FOXBusiness

Black Lives Matter halts online fundraising after California, Washington threaten legal action

Black Lives Matter shut down online fundraising Wednesday night after attorneys general in California and Washington state demanded the group submit delinquent financial disclosures for 2020. The Washington Examiner reported that Black Lives Matter halted online fundraising Wednesday. "We take these matters seriously and have taken immediate action," a Black...
Slate

The Supreme Court Wants You to Believe Voting Rights Are Too Complicated. They’re Not.

On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick asked professor Franita Tolson to clear up any confusion about the Supreme Court’s shadow docket order in the case Merrill v. Milligan, which seems to have wiped out most remaining protections provided by Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. As Tolson, who is vice dean for faculty and academic affairs and a professor of law at University of Southern California Gould School of Law, explains, Section 2 isn’t really all that complicated to assess; the conservative justices are just muddying the waters to reach their desired outcome. A portion of their conversation, which has been condensed and edited for clarity, has been transcribed below.
