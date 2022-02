Environmental advocates have long warned that incentivizing ethanol production could be a net loss for the planet. A new study suggests that those fears may be well-founded. For 15 years, the federal government has required most gasoline producers to mix corn ethanol into their product, under the assumption that doing so would shrink the carbon footprint of the nation’s transportation fuels. Instead, the purportedly climate-friendly policy may have actually done the opposite: By incentivizing corn production, it spurred the conversion of enormous swaths of pasture and grassland into cropland, a new study has found, resulting in net emissions that could potentially make corn ethanol an even bigger carbon source than gasoline itself.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO