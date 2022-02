The Permian purchase comes with some political risk. Earthstone Energy (ESTE) just headed into one of the premium areas of the Permian with its latest acquisition. The company has been using a combination of stock, cash, and debt to acquire companies or parts of companies in an accretive fashion. This method of growth has kept the debt ratio at one of the lowest levels in the industry while benefiting shareholders in the process. The announcement continues a long list of announcements by industry insiders that growing by acquisition is at least, if not more profitable than organic growth at the current time. Therefore, investors can expect a continuation of both organic and acquisition growth in the future.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO