Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Aaron Pierre To The Cast

Lyric Ross, star of the hit NBC drama series This Is Us has just signed on for a role in the new Marvel project, Ironheart, according to an exclusive Hollywood Reporter story. Ross is joining Anthony Ramos and Dominique Thorne, who have previously been cast in the DIsney+ Marvel series. Dominique Thorne plays the lead role as Riri Williams, a teenage inventor, and prodigy who, according to comic book series, builds her own version of the iconic Iron Man suit. And she does so from the confines of her MIT dorm room. The character of Riri Williams first debuted in 2016 in the Invincible Iron Man No.7. The character was created by Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato.
