Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Aaron Pierre To The Cast

By Kate Robinson
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlongside Mahershala Ali, the actor Aaron Pierre has been cast in Marvel’s upcoming vampire pic Blade, known for his roles in Syfy’s Krypton and M. Knight Shyamalan’s Old. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news, but character details are...

movies.mxdwn.com

