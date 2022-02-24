ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parents of teen charged in school shooting to stand trial

By COREY WILLIAMS - Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge on Thursday ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with...

www.timesdaily.com

The Oakland Press

Ethan Crumbley's parents ordered to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges

A judge on Thursday ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Rochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said following the preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley that she found enough evidence to send their case to circuit court.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
