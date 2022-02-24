ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Huff: Blocks five shots

Huff logged 18 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, five blocks, one...

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Swats five shots in return

Jackson (ankle) finished with 17 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and five blocks across 23 minutes Friday in the Pacers' 129-125 overtime loss to the Thunder. After missing the Pacers' final three games before the All-Star break with a sore right ankle, Jackson received the green light to play upon rejoining the team for practice coming out of the break. The Pacers wasted little time reintegrating Jackson into the rotation, as he stepped in as the starting center while Terry Taylor and Goga Bitadze served as his backups. Though Jackson avoided foul trouble, he appeared to have a light minutes restriction in place Friday, but it didn't stop him from posting an eye-popping line. The career-high block total was particularly impressive and is enough to make Jackson worthy of picking up in 12-team leagues where he's still on the waiver wire.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Scottie Lewis: Blocks two shots in loss

Lewis notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 122-106 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold. After three straight single-digit performances, Lewis has scored in double figures in back-to-back games. He also blocked multiple shots Friday for just the fifth time during the campaign. Across 17 appearances with Greensboro, the 21-year-old is averaging 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.1 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 18-11; South Carolina Upstate 12-15 After two games on the road, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are heading back home. South Carolina Upstate and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.
BASKETBALL
Chicago Tribune

Column: March Madness is just around the corner, and Illinois, Loyola and Notre Dame are looking to make extended tournament runs

Playing in Kofi Cockburn’s big shadow is something his Illinois teammates are accustomed to, and no one seems to mind. Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini to a Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament last year, and after Dosunmu left for the NBA it was no secret Illinois likely would live or die on the performance of their 7-foot All-America center. But now there’s ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Officially out

Gay (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. No surprise here, as Gay was deemed doubtful heading into the evening. The absence will be his sixth straight as the result of right knee soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday versus the Suns.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch Brigham Young vs. Pepperdine: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-23; Brigham Young 20-9 The Pepperdine Waves are 3-10 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Waves and BYU will face off in a West Coast battle at 8 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. BYU should still be riding high after a big victory, while Pepperdine will be looking to get back in the win column.
PROVO, UT
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

AAC lead at stake as SMU visits No. 14 Houston

A shortened roster caused by injuries to a pair of frontline guards undermined No. 14 Houston earlier this month. The Cougars' eight-man rotation now has to hold off visiting SMU on Sunday afternoon to hang on to first place in the American Athletic Conference. Houston (23-4, 12-2 AAC) has won...
HOUSTON, TX

