Jay Huff: Blocks five shots

Lewis notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 122-106 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold. After three straight single-digit performances, Lewis has scored in double figures in back-to-back games. He also blocked multiple shots Friday for just the fifth time during the campaign. Across 17 appearances with Greensboro, the 21-year-old is averaging 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.1 minutes per game.
