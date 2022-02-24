Jay Huff: Blocks five shots

Jackson (ankle) finished with 17 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and five blocks across 23 minutes Friday in the Pacers' 129-125 overtime loss to the Thunder. After missing the Pacers' final three games before the All-Star break with a sore right ankle, Jackson received the green light to play upon rejoining the team for practice coming out of the break. The Pacers wasted little time reintegrating Jackson into the rotation, as he stepped in as the starting center while Terry Taylor and Goga Bitadze served as his backups. Though Jackson avoided foul trouble, he appeared to have a light minutes restriction in place Friday, but it didn't stop him from posting an eye-popping line. The career-high block total was particularly impressive and is enough to make Jackson worthy of picking up in 12-team leagues where he's still on the waiver wire.

