Anime fans everywhere have been faced with continuous disappointment when it comes to live-action adaptations of their favorite shows. Television and film versions alike have seemed to regularly miss the mark while attempting to fully immerse the targeted audience. Two perfect examples of this arise from Netflix’s Death Note and Cowboy Bebop. While both animes were wildly successful and gained a massive audience throughout their years of content, and many fans were both supportive and downright excited at the prospect of seeing these storylines brought to life by real actors, they both failed to gain approval for separate reasons on the same spectrum. So what do anime fanatics need to fully embrace future attempts at live-action adaptations? Let’s dive into where these two went wrong to speculate what could be learned and improved in the coming years.

