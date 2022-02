BOSTON (CBS) — The Miami Dolphins have been in the news quite a bit this offseason. They’re sure to stay there a while longer. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Monday morning that the Dolphins had planned to pursue Sean Payton as their head coach while wooing Tom Brady to Miami — as a quarterback, with an offer to take a minority ownership stake in the team — earlier this offseason. That plan was derailed by Brian Flores’ lawsuit, according to the report. The report noted that if Brady does indeed stay retired, the process could continue for him to gain a...

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO