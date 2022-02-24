ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South El Monte, CA

Woman with depression reported missing in South El Monte

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 42-year-old woman with depression who reported missing in South El Monte.

Christina Mejia was last seen about 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of Santa Anita Avenue, near Greater El Monte Community Hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Mejia is Hispanic, 4-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shorts with dark colored hearts, a pink shirt and yellow socks.

Anyone with information on Mejia’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

