HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Anglers in Texas reeled in two more Legacy Class largemouth bass for the second consecutive weekend. Possum Kingdom kicked things off Friday afternoon Feb. 18 with its third Legacy Lunker of the 2022 Toyota ShareLunker season after securing the first two a weekend ago. Houston County Lake then followed suit Saturday afternoon Feb. 19 with its first Legacy Class fish since 1990 and in the process became the second consecutive water body to record a Legacy fish after a lengthy absence.

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO