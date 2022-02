As Russia prepared to invade Ukraine, the biggest star on Fox News was busy doing what he does best: being thoroughly and appallingly wrong. He defended the murderous instigator Vladimir Putin while disparaging legitimate heroes like Alexander Vindman, the Ukrainian-born retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former White House national security aide who was a key witness to Trump's abuses of power in his first impeachment and has warned of Putin's aggressions - but whom Carlson preferred to paint as some kind of sanctimonious warmonger.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO