Biden speaks with Zelensky, vows support for Ukraine after Russian attacks

President Biden spoke late Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and vowed support for Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks.

"I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council," Biden said in a statement.

"He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine," Biden said, adding the U.S. "will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

Biden will hold a meeting Thursday morning with Group of Seven leaders, and the president will announce additional sanctions against Russia in response to its latest military action.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday night that he was launching a military operation in eastern Ukraine in what was widely interpreted as a declaration of war on the country. Reporters and witnesses on the ground reported a short time later hearing explosions in multiple cities, including the capital of Kyiv.

Biden condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack" by Russian forces in a statement earlier Wednesday night.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden said.

The Associated Press reported that Zelensky had declared martial law in Ukraine and urged citizens not to panic in the face of Russian military strikes.

Biden administration officials have warned for more than a week that a Russian assault on Ukraine could come at any moment, but the threat of a large-scale military operation became more imminent in recent days as Moscow moved troops into two regions in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized them as independent territory.

The administration responded by sanctioning two Russian financial institutions, an initial list of Russian elites and the company building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to carry natural gas from Russia to eastern Europe.

It's unclear what Thursday's sanctions will entail, but the White House has indicated future penalties could target larger banks, including Russia’s VTB Bank, as well as other Russian oligarchs. The Biden administration has also threatened to impose export controls that would prevent Moscow from acquiring key U.S. technologies.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday would also not rule out the potential of sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin directly.

Updated Feb. 24, 12:28 a.m.