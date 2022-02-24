ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

FSW women’s hoops clinches fifth straight conference title

By Sean Barie
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – FSW Head women’s basketball coach Dr. Jerald Ellis is very good with numbers.

But it doesn’t take someone with a Ph.D. in mathematics, like Ellis, to tell you that what the FSW women’s basketball team has accomplished over its short history is nothing short of amazing.

“We go into the season with the expectation that we will win the conference championship,” said Ellis.

And that is exactly what the Buccaneers have done for five straight seasons now.

“It’s an expectation and a culture that develops in your program,” said Ellis.

That culture was something Dunbar High School alum, and Bucs rising freshman, Aaliyah Williams was looking for when she signed up to play at FSW.

“It felt amazing to be a part of a winning team and winning again. Five straight in a row. To be a part of winning five in a row felt amazing,” said Williams.

But after five straight seasons of adding years to this banner inside Suncoast Credit Union Arena winning isn’t something the Bucs look forward to but rather expect.

“We don’t go into the season hoping. We don’t go into the season thinking we get lucky,” said Ellis.

Those expectations carry over into the postseason, as well.

The Bucs start play in the state tournament next week needing to win the whole thing or hope for an at-large bid to the national tournament.

“No, no no,” says Ellis on thinking about an at-large bid.

“We’re going to the tournament next week expecting to win it.”

So it is safe to say that the Bucs are beginning to raise their expectations after raising banners year after year.

