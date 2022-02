INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Rock is launching a 38-date nationwide tour for the first time in over five years with a stop planned in Indianapolis. The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer will perform his "Ego Death World Tour" at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Tuesday, June 14. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO