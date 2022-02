Three new all-female krewes will make their debut Saturday in hopes of putting a past controversy behind them. Back in the summer of 2020, the Mystic Krewe of Nyx was rocked by a highly publicized membership walkout that reduced its number of float riders from almost 3,500 to 240 this year, according to a Nyx representative. What was among the very biggest Carnival krewes of all quickly became one of the very smallest.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO