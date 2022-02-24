ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin announced attacks against Ukraine on Thursday in the same suit as his Monday speech, prompting speculation his war declaration was pre-taped

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MykVe_0eNV9TYG00
Russian President Vladimir Putin during speeches he gave on Monday (left) and Thursday.

AP; Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation

  • Putin's attire during his war declaration suggests his speech may have been pre-taped.
  • Both a Monday and a Thursday video show the Russian president wearing the same attire.
  • The videos show Putin seemingly wearing a black blazer with a white dress shirt and a maroon tie.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's attire during his Thursday war declaration suggests his speech may have been pre-taped.

Putin on Thursday said he decided to launch a "special military action" against Ukraine, in a video that aired early Thursday morning in Russia.

But during a televised address on Monday , Putin appeared to wear the same outfit as he denounced Ukraine's sovereignty, argued that Ukraine was a creation of the Soviet Union, and announced military intervention in eastern Ukraine.

Both videos were filmed with Putin apparently sitting in the same spot, at the same table, wearing the same outfit: A black blazer with a white dress shirt and a maroon tie.

The similar attire and location prompted speculation that the declaration of a military assault against Ukraine was taped earlier.

Some analysts thought they found proof the address was pre-taped , citing metadata from an official video.

However, Aric Toler, an analyst with the publication Bellingcat, said this was based on data from a different video , and that the Kremlin video's data showed a creation date of February 24, leaving it unclear when the video was filmed.

Other elements of Russia's actions on Ukraine have been scrutinized for apparent discrepancies in their timings. Documents from separatist leaders in Luhansk and Donetsk requesting aid from Russia, made public on February 23, bore signatures from the day before.

The Kremlin also admitted that a dramatic Security Council meeting in Moscow on Februayr 23, on deciding whether to recognise the separatist regions as independent states, had been recorded a full five hours before it was broadcast.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, delivered a searing response to Putin's action at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council late on Wednesday night.

"About 48 minutes ago, your president declared war on Ukraine," Kyslytsya said to Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya.

Hours after Putin's declaration on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said that the country was being targeted by airstrikes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 63

Plebe1982
4d ago

President Biden has just issued the following statement directed at President Putin. It reads as follows: “Come on man. Really? Putin, you ain’t black.” More to follow as this story develops.

Reply(15)
16
Covfefe
4d ago

Trump speech- Putin is a good man, a very very good man. Kim Jun Un is a nice guy a very very nice guy. No wonder Trump was easily played by Putin and Kim Jun Un. 😁😁

Reply(11)
17
Robert Mabrey
3d ago

He's not going to stop there. There's Belarus Crimea why stop there. And all the democrats are saying it's Trumps fault but who's president? Putin didn't decided to invade Ukraine until Bidens build backbroke plan .

Reply(2)
5
Related
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ukraine#War#Russian#Ap#Press Service#Bellingcat#Kremlin#Security Council
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fox News

Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggests Donald Trump, Republicans enabling Putin aggression during MSNBC interview

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggested during a Friday MSNBC interview that former President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party were responsible for enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aggression against Ukraine. Appearing on "Morning Joe," Clinton accused Trump of "giving aid and comfort" to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

407K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy