ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Clare Converse enjoys ‘dream’ senior basketball season

By KATIE BROWN
The Daily Inter Lake
The Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1Uts_0eNV7tww00

After the Flathead Bravettes beat crosstown rival Glacier 52-23 on Jan. 21 and boosted their record to 9-0, the best start for the team in recent memory, they celebrated.

Second-year coach Sam Tudor helped stage an impromptu dance party in the team room by cranking up the stereo to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.”

In some ways, belief has been key to the Bravettes’ success this season (they’re now 14-3 overall and 10-3 in Western AA) and Clare Converse has done more believing than most over the years.

As the only senior on Flathead’s squad, she’s been through it all, from the lean years to a 10-0 start this season.

“It’s kind of like a dream,” Converse said. “It’s been really exciting.”

Flathead had not had a winning season during Converse’s high school career, until now. The Bravettes were 7-14 her freshman year in 2018-19, and 4-16 and 2-13 in subsequent years and last made the state tournament in 2013.

“She’s got a high basketball IQ,” Tudor said. “For Clare, she’s had two different coaches and however many teams she’s played for and sometimes that patience can really pay off.”

It hasn’t been easy, but Converse is taking in every moment of her last high school season, bittersweet as it may be.

“I love my teammates and I learned a lot of valuable lessons just with being on a team and dealing with people,” she said. “But it’s just really fun, celebrating with my team and just going through all these games, especially after losing for so long and then being successful this season.”

Converse is a 5-foot-11 utility player that’s scored 146 points this season, including 13 Tuesday in a 44-37 win over Missoula Big Sky.

After that January crosstown game, Flathead beat Missoula Big Sky to get to 10-0. That was big.

“In retrospect we didn’t realize how special that was because we didn’t know how close the AA was until this until late in the season,” Tudor said. “And we realized, wow, what we did there was pretty special.”

Then came the letdown — a 53-22 loss to unbeaten Hellgate in the team’s lowest-scoring game of the season.

Now at the end of the regular season, Hellgate, which has a loss to Helena Capital, looms again.

“Hellgate is such a dominant team that we didn’t go in there (in the first game) with a mindset that was real confident and I think confidence is gonna be key in that game,” Tudor said. “Do we belong out there with them? And I mean, I think we do … But they gotta go out there and believe that they’re good enough to hang with Hellgate.”

Regardless of the outcome, the Bravettes are set up well going into the Western AA divisional next week and for a few years to come.

Converse is following in her mother’s footsteps and continuing her athletic and academic careers at Carroll College. Her mother, the former Catherine Mason, was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 and scored 1,492 points, still the third most in school history. Clare will play basketball, of course, just like her mom.

On Wednesday, Converse accepted an award for academic excellence that required a 4.0 GPA and extracurricular activities every year.

“That to me kind of helps put a perspective on who Clare is,” Tudor said. “She’s not just a basketball player, she’s a smart kid and a very compassionate, good kid that teammates love being around her. She mentioned in the award ceremony that one of her proudest accomplishments was having a big winning season this year after struggling for three years. I think that she’s earned every bit of what we’ll get this year and hopefully we can get her to state and let her perform.”

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: South Fremont, Ririe claim state titles

POCATELLO — South Fremont celebrated its third consecutive 3A state wrestling title Saturday, while Ririe had to wait for the final match to earn back another blue championship trophy in 2A after having its six-year state title win streak snapped a year ago. The Cougars had six wrestlers reach...
RIRIE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Basketball
Flathead County, MT
Education
Local
Montana Education
County
Flathead County, MT
Flathead County, MT
Sports
Local
Montana College Basketball
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carroll College#Basketball Player#Hall Of Fame#Missoula Big Sky#Aa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pieces come together for Quaker Valley in dream season

Quaker Valley’s boys basketball team played 20 regular season games without a loss. It was a dream season for the Quakers, led by two of the most productive players in the WPIAL: senior guard Adou Thiero and senior forward Markus Frank. QV ended the regular season 20-0, 14-0 in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KULR8

Carroll's Jovan Sljivancanin, Dani Wagner earn Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors

WHITEFISH — Carroll basketball players Jovan Sljivancanin and Dani Wagner swept the Frontier Conference's Player of the Week honors, the league announced on Monday. Carroll's men's basketball team will play for the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship on Monday against Montana Tech, while the women will do the same on Tuesday against Rocky Mountain College in Billings. The Saints beat MSU-Northern and Providence in the tournament semifinals to reach the championship.
BILLINGS, MT
Chronicle

Blazers Split Twinbill With Tritons in Season Opener

Centralia College opened its 2022 season by splitting a home doubleheader with Edmonds College on Friday. The Blazers fell in the first game, 15-7, then rebounded with an 11-3 victory in Game 2. Casey Wentz led the team in hits on the day with six, while Pe Ell alum Annika...
CENTRALIA, WA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Daily Inter Lake

The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell, MT
2K+
Followers
79
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Inter Lake

Comments / 0

Community Policy