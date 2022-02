Web 3.0 (originally coined the Semantic Web by Tim Berners-Lee, the Web’s pioneer) represents a more profound disruption, one that in time will surpass all that has preceded it. It is currently a work-in-progress and isn’t exactly defined yet. The main principle is that it will be decentralized — instead of controlled by governments and corporations, as is the case with today's internet. The concept of the decentralization web is a leap forward to trustless and permissionless networks.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO