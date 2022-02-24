Fans And Legends Fight To Preserve And Carry The Torch For Chicago Blues

Eight-time GRAMMY Award winner George “Buddy” Guy is one of the most influential guitarists of all time. Born and raised in Lettsworth, Louisiana, he rose to prominence in the 1950s as the guitarist for Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf in the iconic Chicago blues scene, directly inspiring Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix and many more. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Guy is a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues and one of the final surviving connections to a historic era in the country’s musical evolution.
Comments / 0