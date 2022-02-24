ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fans And Legends Fight To Preserve And Carry The Torch For Chicago Blues

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur city’s blues talent is unrivaled, but shrinking....

chicago.cbslocal.com

WOUB

Meet the living legend from the 1950s Chicago blues scene “Buddy Guy: True to the Blues” – Feb. 26 at 10:30 pm

Eight-time GRAMMY Award winner George “Buddy” Guy is one of the most influential guitarists of all time. Born and raised in Lettsworth, Louisiana, he rose to prominence in the 1950s as the guitarist for Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf in the iconic Chicago blues scene, directly inspiring Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix and many more. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Guy is a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues and one of the final surviving connections to a historic era in the country’s musical evolution.
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
