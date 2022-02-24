ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault, Multiple Burglaries

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbxsB_0eNV6ezU00

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a man suspected in multiple burglaries and a sexual assault during a break-in earlier this month.

The Santa Rosa Police Department Twitter account posted about the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Early on the morning of February 1 at around 6:40 a.m., Santa Rosa police officers were called to the 1500 block of Sendero Lane regarding a residential burglary and sexual assault. According to police, the victim said an unknown male subject broke into her residence, went into her bedroom and touched her in a sexual manner.

Police said the adult female victim was able to fight off the suspect, causing him to flee from the residence. Based on the circumstance, detectives from the department’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Unit took over the investigation. Field & Evidence Technicians processed the crime scene searching for any evidence that might help identify the suspect.

Investigating detectives determined there were three similar burglaries that happened between January 30 and February 2, though a sexual assault only occurred during the Feb. 1 incident. Detectives canvassed the area and worked with property managers and residents to try and locate any additional evidence.

Detectives uncovered similar burglaries over the past two weeks, with DVSA Detectives finding evidence that leads them to believe the same suspect is responsible for 12 or more residential burglaries on Sendero Lane between December 2021 and February 2022.

Detectives located another significant residential burglary in the 1700 block of Sendero Lane where the suspect broke into the residence and went into the resident’s bedroom, in the early morning. The residents woke up and saw an unknown male in their bedroom. The suspect then grabbed personal belongings of the victims and ran from the residence.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., detectives from all Santa Rosa Police Department Investigative Bureaus canvased on Sendero Lane and in the process identified a residence where they believed the suspect lived on the 1500 block of Sendero Lane. When detectives attempted to contact the male resident, he ran and jumped out of a second-story window. Detectives caught the suspect as he tried to flee his backyard and took him into custody.

Based on witness statements and additional evidence, detectives arrested the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Santa Rosa resident Ezequiel Gomez Francisco. After Gomez Francisco was arrested, detectives served a search warrant at his residence where additional evidence of the burglaries was found.

Ultimately, Gomez Francisco was booked into Sonoma County jail with a $1,000,000 bail on charges felony assault with the intent to sexually assault during a residential burglary along with four counts of felony residential burglary.

Detectives continue to investigate the cases attributed to Gomez Francisco and anticipate sending additional charges against him to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a similar crime related to the Sendero Lane burglaries is asked to contact DVSA Detective Brian Fix at 707-543-3595. Anyone who has information that would assist with the case is encouraged to contact SRPD through our online Tip Line: http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips .

CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Vallejo Police Arrest Teen Suspect in Recent Fatal Shooting

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a teenage suspect in a fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old as he was driving last week. Last Friday at approximately 12:49 p.m., Vallejo police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 100 Block of Olympic Drive. Arriving officers found a solo-vehicle accident. An adult male victim who was behind the wheel of the vehicle suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. Police said preliminary details indicated that the victim was driving on Olympic Drive when he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects just prior to the accident. Authorities investigating the homicide developed leads and identified a suspect. On Monday, Vallejo police arrested 18-year-old Vallejo resident Kaulana Aalona in connection with the homicide. Aalona was booked for murder into the Solano County jail. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342. The shooting was the fifth homicide in the City of Vallejo in 2022.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Inmate Found Dead By Hanging Inside Marin County Jail Cell

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — An inmate was found dead inside her jail cell at the Marin County Jail, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The inmate was found hanging in her solely-occupied cell at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday. The San Rafael Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m. The Sonoma County coroner’s office identified the inmate as Julianne Riebeling, 52, a resident of Corte Madera. San Rafael arrested Riebeling on June 7 on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting a police officer. The Central Marin Police Authority said it was investigating the circumstances of her death and would provide additional information as the investigation continued. The coroner’s office was also assisting by conducting an independent death investigation. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen Dies, Driver Arrested in Multi-Vehicle Crash at Concord Intersection

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon in a collision in Concord that involved a work truck and other vehicles, according to police. At approximately 3:35 p.m., Concord police officers responded to the intersection of Galindo Street and Clayton Road near the downtown area for the collision that involved several vehicles and the boy, who police said was a pedestrian. Earlier Friday, a spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the victim was riding a bicycle when he was pinned between one of the vehicles and a utility pole. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. One driver was arrested for vehicular manslaughter, police said. That driver’s name also hasn’t been released. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Concord Police Ofc. Nanthasiri at (925) 603-5096. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 2 Santa Rosa Bartenders Arrested for Serving Underage Man Involved in December DUI Crash

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has arrested two Santa Rosa bartenders accused of serving an underage man who was later involved in a suspected DUI crash that injured a horseback rider last December. A press release issued by Santa Rosa police confirmed the recent arrest of the two bartenders in connection with serving an underage individual at the Final Edition bar located in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County at 412 Larkfield Center near Santa Rosa on Dec. 12 of last year. An ABC accusation has also been filed against the bar, police said....
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest Suspect In Dozens Of Smash-And-Grab Burglaries

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 43-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in connection with more than 35 smash-and-grab commercial burglaries over the last year in the South Bay. The San Jose police said that during a lengthy investigation Andrew Deanda had been identified as a suspect in the burglaries. He was arrested on Monday at a residence in the 4500 block of Houndshaven Way in San José and booked into the Santa Clara County Main jail on 44 counts of burglary, nine counts of felony vandalism, grand theft and additional misdemeanor charges. “Our exceptional detectives showed their continued tenacity in...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Flees From Police, Crashes In San Mateo

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — The driver and a passenger inside a stolen vehicle were arrested in a San Mateo neighborhood Tuesday after crashing while trying to elude officers. San Mateo police said officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle at around 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 26th Place and Flores St. When officers arrived, the vehicle began to drive away at a high rate of speed southbound on Hacienda St. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a fence and shrubbery of a home at Hacienda and 30th Ave. Police said the driver then attempted...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Fire Victim Dies After San Francisco Firefighters Rescue 4 from Western Addition Blaze

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man died and three others were rescued Friday morning after a smoky fire erupted in a row of apartment buildings in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood. The San Francisco fire department said crews responded to a report of an one-alarm fire near Turk and Buchanan streets at around 7:13 a.m. The arriving crews not only focused on battling the flames and smoke, but also on rescuing residents. Four residents were pulled from the smoke-filled building. An adult male fire victim suffering from severe smoke inhalation was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he later...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Pedestrian Dies Of Injuries Weeks After Being Run Over By VTA Bus

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman who was struck by a Valley Transportation Authority bus on Feb. 9th has succumbed to her injuries becoming the 9th pedestrian to die this year in San Jose, authorities announced Wednesday. The San Jose police said responded to the area of Senter Road and Needles Drive at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Feb. 9th for a collision involving a Valley Transportation Authority bus and a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 1999 Gilig bus driven by an adult male stopped at a bus stop for a waiting rider, but the woman was not wearing...
SAN JOSE, CA
