TYLER, Texas — The HIWAY 80 shelters in Longview and Tyler are reaching out for community support with their "Drying to Make a Difference Towel Drive". The shelter runs more than 300 showers per day for their guests and residents. The towels are thoroughly washed after every use. However, they become prone to excessive wear and usually only last about a month.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO