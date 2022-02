LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled plans for the team's Black History Month game on Saturday, Feb. 26 game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena. During warmups, the Golden Knights will wear specialty jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday will benefit a scholarship through the Urban Chamber of Commerce. Locker nameplates will be bundled with the jerseys.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO