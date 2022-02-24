ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose records 16th fatal collision; 17 dead in 2022

By Justin Campbell
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EH1ER_0eNV5bEg00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Just two months into the new year, there have been 16 fatal collisions in San Jose — resulting in 17 people who have died.

Santa Rosa man arrested for alleged sexual assault, at least 12 burglaries

The latest victim, a woman, who, police say, was not allowed on a city bus because she wasn’t wearing a mask.

The bus pulled away, the victim unexpectedly tripped and was run over by the bus.

“In this case, it seems it was a fluke accident that caused this death,” said Officer Steve Aponte of the San Jose Police Department.

Aponte says nearly half of all the victims this year have been pedestrians.

“Nine out of 10 of these incidents are completely preventable because someone wasn’t following the rules of the road,” Aponte said. “Not victim blaming, not blaming the other. But someone followed the rules of the road and someone did not”

Aponte says the police department is doing their part to improve safety with enforcement.

“Our traffic enforcement team goes out every day and writes citations, it’s not to penalize bicyclists or motorists or pedestrians, but it is to change behaviors,” he said.

Authorities investigate 16th traffic death in San Jose

We all have a shared responsibility — no matter if you are walking, on two wheels, on four wheels — to look out for each other on the roadway, says Aponte.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

