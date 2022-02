BUFORD — A one-possession basketball game for the better part of three quarters Wednesday shifted the Buford boys’ way in the final two minutes of the third quarter. A 12-0 run late in the third and early in the fourth gave the host Wolves a comfortable advantage they held the rest of the way in a 60-49 win over Osborne in the Class AAAAAA first round at Buford City Arena. Buford (22-6) advances to a second-round matchup at Statesboro on Saturday.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO