Colleyville, TX

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Teacher On Leave After Caught On Video Saying ‘Conservative Christians Need To Get COVID And Die’

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Colleyville Middle School Teacher Resigns Over Video Of Her Saying ‘Conservative Christians Need To Get COVID And Die’

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has put a middle school teacher on administrative leave after a video of something she said in a private conversation with colleagues in a hallway started spreading on social media.

It’s difficult to hear all of the dialogue, but the group is heard blaming conservative Christians for the slow uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines.

And then the teacher in question said, “conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”

The school district sent the following statement out to parents on Wednesday, Feb. 23:

“This afternoon, GCISD learned about an online video of a Colleyville Middle School teacher talking to two colleagues in a high-traffic area on campus. The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave. The District will continue to investigate this incident.”

On Thursday, Feb. 24, GCISD School Board President Jorge Rodriguez released the following statement on the matter:

“The GCISD School Board strongly rejects the expressions made by one of our employees in a video widely circulated online. The Board supports the decision to place the employee on administrative leave until the School District completes its investigation. GCISD continues to be committed to provide a safe and caring learning environment for all our students.”

Hamster64
3d ago

Only the best communist teachers for child indoctrination. These pieces of garbage should not only be fired they should serve time. A chain gang working on the side of a road , is where I’d like to them.

?Really?
3d ago

Like how this staff writer tries to give her an out, "private conversation with colleagues in a hallway." Pretty sure there isn't an expectation of privacy in your employers hallway, especially if you're being recorded.

C.E., Ph.D
3d ago

The teacher needs to be suspended without pay. During the suspention she should be required to attend a class addressing toleration so she can understand there are people with different view points and removing her intolerant views.

