After four years of high school basketball, the hope for any senior is to deliver when their team needs them the most. That was theme of sectional week with several area seniors guiding their teams to sectional championships. It began on Wednesday with Wyoming East’s Hannah Blankenship, who scored in double figures for the fifth time in her last six contests. This time it was a season-high 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the floor, helping the Lady Warriors defeated Summers County and earned the sectional championship in the process.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO